Ocala’s New Low Cost Vet clinic set to open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents who cannot afford basic pet services will now be able to take their dogs and cats to a new non-profit animal clinic in Marion County located at 701 Northwest Road Ocala.

The Humane Society’s low cost vet clinic will be subsidized with donor funds and will provide basic services like spaying and neutering and wellness services.

The ultimate goal is to stymie the pet population that has burgoened with population growth.

After several million dollars of investments and a year in development, Marion County’s Humane Society will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

“So this is going to be our new clinic of Humane Society of Marion County, its a 5700 square foot state of the art facility , it would be a great opportunity for the Humane Society and the first time we actually treated public animals”, said Eddie Leedy, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Marion County.

From surgical areas, to a state of the art kitchen, and cat rooming facilities, the new clinic has it all, but it doesn’t stop there.

“One of the unique features of this facility is what they call a VTS a/c system, which is a 100% air flow with the outside that prevents air from flowing from one part of the facility to another and thus preventing disease from spreading to others animals from one.”

“We will be bringing in some of the very best equipment we can afford, we anticipate having laser surgery here we provide for animals, we have digital x-ray, were in the process of obtaining ultrasound equipment”, said Leedy.

Donors are helping to lower the cost to consumers for basic services like spaying/neutering and wellness service and some surgeries.

“And we also heavily campaigned for what we call the Angel Fund, so we have donors that contribute money so that we are able to facilitate surgeries that people, don’t necessarily have the funds, to pay for”, said Eddie Leedy.

“That’s the most excitement, to be able to help lower the need for medical care with financial burdens”, said Kim Bice, Clinic Manager.

The clinic will finally open in June, and will operate Mondays through Fridays from 8am to 5pm.

