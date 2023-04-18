Opening statements expected today in trial of Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks

First witnesses could also take the stand Tuesday
Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum exits the courthouse Monday, April 17, 2023 after the...
Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum exits the courthouse Monday, April 17, 2023 after the jury was selected for his and Sharon Lettman-Hicks' trial.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro and Staci Inez
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorneys are expected to make their opening statements to the jury Tuesday morning as Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks stand trial on federal conspiracy and fraud charges.

Jury selection lasted nearly eight hours Monday and attorneys were able to agree on 12 jurors and 3 alternates just before 6 p.m.

Gillum, a former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Gubernatorial candidate, is accused of conspiring with former campaign advisor Sharon Lettman-Hicks to funnel campaign contributions for his personal use.

Those are charges Gillum denied in a lengthy Facebook post on the eve of trial.

The trial is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

The judge says attorneys in the case will each have about 30 minutes to make their opening statements, before federal prosecutors start calling witnesses.

The judge read off a list of about 40 potential witnesses Monday, including two undercover FBI agents, but there is no word yet on who the Government’s first witness will be.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Columbia County deputies identify homicide victim found on Gum Swamp Road
High Springs man arrested in SWAT raid, deputies find guns and drugs
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Anthony Rizzotto, 38
High Springs man arrested in SWAT raid, deputies find guns and drugs
Sheriff's office confirms Shawn Waldron, 32, of Lake City, was found dead near Gum Swamp Road
Columbia County deputies identify homicide victim found on Gum Swamp Road