State House is changing a bill that determines how GRU is governed

How GRU is governed is being changed at the State House on April 19th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The bill to change how GRU is governed is already changing at the State House.

A substitute for house bill 16-45 will be considered in the State Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

As proposed by representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry, the governor would appoint a five-member board.

Among other changes, the substitute calls for the board to name the General Manager instead of the City Commission.

The committee meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m.

TRENDING: Gainesville and Alachua County leaders discuss Wild Spaces Public Places funds among other topics

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Lake City Council members deferred the decision a 2 million dollar block grant till the fate of...
Lake City Council defers decision on two million dollar block grant
State House is changing a bill that determines how GRU is governed
Lake City Council defers decision on two million dollar block grant
Former candidate sues PAC backing Chamberlin in House race in Marion County