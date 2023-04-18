State House is changing a bill that determines how GRU is governed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The bill to change how GRU is governed is already changing at the State House.
A substitute for house bill 16-45 will be considered in the State Affairs Committee on Wednesday.
As proposed by representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry, the governor would appoint a five-member board.
Among other changes, the substitute calls for the board to name the General Manager instead of the City Commission.
The committee meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m.
