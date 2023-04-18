Tech Tuesday: Quottly

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate, and today we’re going to be diving into the topic of education and technology. Joining me is James Gibson, CTO and co-founder of Quottly. James, thanks so much for joining us today.

Yeah. Thanks for having me.

So explain to us what is Quottly and what do you guys do?

Yeah, so Quottly is an education technology company. We do dual enrollment, transfer tools and course and program sharing tools for colleges and universities across the country. And recently you’ve been acquired by Parchment, so tell us a little bit more about that. Yeah, so Parchment has acquired us. Parchment is one of the leading transcript and diploma providers in the US also education, technology, and they’ve acquired us to help them achieve their mission of turning credentials into opportunities.

And how does Quottly help students success?

Yeah. So a couple of ways. So we make it easier for students who want to transfer between schools to transfer their credits, make sure their credits count, find the right new program for them. And we also help students who are in a specific program find classes at other institutions that might help them achieve their educational goals by either having classes that fit their schedule or aren’t offered by their home institution or are classes that are a better fit for them.

And what inspired you to build up Quottly?

So it was really a personal experience of my co-founder and I. So when I was in high school, I applied to a lot of schools. I got into some Ivy League schools up in the northeast. I didn’t have the money to go, so I went to UF and went in to really try to maximize the value of my degree. And so I ended up earning four degrees in four years for about $17,000. And part of the way I was able to do that was taking classes at other institutions like USF and transferring them into UF.

So that showed me that there was a lot of power in taking classes at other institutions to better meet a student’s educational goals. And my co-founder had a very similar experience with her education. So we set out to really try to build a technology tool to make that process easy because for me it was a lot of filling out forms. I had to fax paperwork to schools. I did not have a fax machine in my dorm. And so we really set out to make a tool to make that whole process a lot easier for students.

And how has the technology used in Quottly helped with student success?

So for our transfer tools, we make it really easy for students to shop for new programs and a transfer aware way. So if you’ve gone to a community college and you’re looking for a new program, we’ll pull in your transcript automatically and show you programs and show you a path to complete a different credential at a different institution or even multiple credentials. And for existing students whose universities use the platform, they’re able to come into our course and program sharing tool and see opportunities to take classes at other institutions completely seamlessly.

So you can find a class at another college that substitutes for a class that doesn’t fit your schedule or that your institution’s not offering the term that you need it. And then our system will do all of the paperwork by connecting to the student information systems of both colleges. So we’ll do all of your admissions, all of your registration, take care of all your financial aid, take care of all the billing so that for the student they have a seamless one click experience to get into a class, even though that class is at another institution and our system will take care of all of that paperwork effectively.

Being founded here in Gainesville, how has that helped Quottly grow?

Yeah, I’d say the community has been really essential to our growth. So being able, especially early on to meet other founders, get the support of them, help bounce ideas off of them, help them help solve problems, get introductions to customers, introductions to investors. That community here is really strong, stronger than a lot of people think it is. And that’s been very essential for us in terms of having those resources and that support from the community, from the innovation hub and from especially the companies here.

And for students who want to learn more, where can they go?

Yeah, so students could go Quottlyinc.com, that’s quottlyinc.com and all the information’s there, including the link to Parchment who we’re now a part of.

Well, James, thanks so much for joining us. And that’s it for Today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next time.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: San Felasco Tech City

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.