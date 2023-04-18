Teen to plead guilty in Iowa teacher’s death

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing related to the murder charge he faces in the 2021 death of Fairfield, Iowa, Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.(Kyle Ocker/The Ottumwa Courier via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of two Iowa teenagers charged in the beating death of an Iowa high school teacher has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Willard Miller changed his plea to guilty Tuesday morning and admitted that he served as a lookout while prosecutors say Jeremy Goodale beat 66-year-old Nohema Graber, their Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School.

Prosecutors said the evidence shows that both Miller and Goodale struck Graber with a bat. Miller admitted helping plan and carry out the killing but denied ever hitting Graber. Investigators have said the attack was possibly regarding a dispute over grades in Graber’s class.

Graber’s body was found in a Fairfield park in November 2021 hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties. Fairfield is a town of about 9,400 people that’s some 100 miles (160 kilometers) from Des Moines.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison with the possibility of parole as part of an agreement with Miller.

Goodale is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday morning. He had previously agreed to testify against Miller at his trial, which was expected to begin later this week.

Goodale and Miller were both charged as adults because of the severity of the crime, but they weren’t subject to a mandatory sentence of life without parole because they were 16 at the time Graber was killed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
McCarthy preps House GOP debt deal to draw Biden into talks
Sheriff's office confirms Shawn Waldron, 32, of Lake City, was found dead near Gum Swamp Road
Columbia County deputies identify homicide victim found on Gum Swamp Road
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest flights delayed nationwide
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Trial begins in case against Fox for false election claims