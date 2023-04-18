‘They put a smile on my face’: Florida Victorious student-athletes give swimming lessons at YMCA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator football players joined kids to dive right into swimming lessons at a North Central Florida YMCA community service event. The collaboration comes after the previous NIL program, Gator Collective. Eight athletes assisted swim instructors with lessons, activities, and games.

“The YMCA has obviously been around for quite some time and so knew they’d be a great organization to partner with,” shared Lisa Ben-Chaim, Florida Victorious player engagement manager. “We want to provide opportunities for our student-athletes to make an impact. We felt the YMCA would do that.”

This re-branding of the school’s name, image, and likeness efforts comes after a top quarterback recruit broke his commitment to Florida over an unfulfilled NIL deal. Florida Victorious officials said this is the first athletes have partnered with the YMCA.

“As a kid I learned how to swim at a young age I’m happy they’re learning at a young age as well,” shared Florida Gator football player, Austin Barber.

Meanwhile, Florida Victorious officials said the name change was motivated by more names being added to the roster, and wanting to expand their services in the community.

“I’m just excited for this new branding of Florida Victorious how it does for us and all of the athletes and how we interact,” shared Barber. “They put a smile on my face, and I hope it does for them.”

Officials with Florida Victorious said this gives athletes the opportunity to engage with the community while also profiting from their endorsements.

“Today is a great example of what it is and truly means what to embody, giving and serving,” stated Ben-Chaim. “I think that is what the ultimate mission is to serve others and make an impact in our communities and seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces today is really what puts it into stone.”

YMCA will partner again with the gators on April 27 to read to children in the Episcopal Children’s Services Head Start program.

