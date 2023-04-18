Union County backs up No. 3 Class 1A state ranking with 9-4 win over Bradford

High school baseball teams are looking to reach peak form down the stretch
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -With two weeks left until district tournaments, high school baseball teams are looking to reach peak form down the stretch. Union County, which came into the week ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, took a step towards the postseason on Monday.

The Fightin’ Tigers scored early and often in a 9-4 road win over Bradford for their fourth straight victory. Union County (14-5) scored twice in each of the first two innings and then added a four-spot in the top of the fourth to pull away. Bradford (7-12) did all of its damage in a four-run bottom of the fifth.

Union County faces a big test on Wednesday when it travels to Columbia , the state’s No. 9 team overall. Bradford looks to snap a three-game skid Thursday at home versus Palatka.

