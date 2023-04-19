5-year anniversary of the deaths of two Gilchrist County deputies

Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey Taylor
Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey Taylor(GCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office are remembering the lives of two deputies who were killed in the line of duty.

Wednesday marks five years since the deaths of Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey. They were shot and killed while eating at Ace China Restaurant in Trenton.

RELATED: Family and friends say goodbye to Sergeant Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor

Since their deaths, a number of scholarships have been given out in their honor including the “Changing the World for Noel” scholarship for students with autism.

Sheriff Schultz sat down with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio for a “Local Leaders” segment

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
