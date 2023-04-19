9-year-old boy at risk of losing his emotional support pig due to city ordinance

The Grigoreva family has until the end of the month to figure out what to do with it’s son’s emotional support animal.
By Hailey Tucker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A boy in Kansas and his family have until the end of the month to figure out what to do with his emotional support animal, a pot-bellied pig, due to a complaint made anonymously to authorities.

The Newton Police Department said it received the complaint and notified the Grigoreva family of Newton’s animal ordinance.

However, the pig, named Ginger, is more than just a pet to 9-year-old Owen.

“I felt depressed, medicine was helping, but I still was depressed. It really made me sad. But, when we got Ginger, it made me much happier,” Owen told KWCH.

Now, Owen is at risk of losing Ginger due to the ordinance.

“It’d make me feel really sad because she’s kind of like a part of my family,” Owen said.

Jessica Grigoreva, Owen’s mother, was saddened to learn she would have to get rid of Ginger by the end of the month. She said she’s going to do everything she can to change the ordinance.

“I just decided that Owen’s come so far in regards to his anxiety and depression that I was going to have to find a way to fight it because I just couldn’t do that to my son and have his mental health go back,” Grigoreva said.

The next city commission meeting is on April 25. Grigoreva said she will be there, advocating for what makes her son happiest.

“He really struggled even with daily interactions, he didn’t really want to leave the house a whole lot,” Grigoreva said. “Ginger interacting with Owen really just brought him out of his depression and made him a whole different kid. I hope that people would do some research and understand that they’re really great animals.”

Owen said he’s hopeful he won’t lose his best friend.

