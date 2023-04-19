Abandoned Gainesville house catches fire, deemed “total loss”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue officials were dispatched to an abandoned house that caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The burning house, located on Northwest 8th Street, was abandoned.

Firefighters say the blaze started at the back of the house, moving up and engulfing the entire roof.

Gainesville Fire officials announced that the fire was put out at 6:35 a.m.

Firefighters say that the house is a “total loss”, even after the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No injuries were reported.

