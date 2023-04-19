Abandoned Gainesville house catches fire, deemed “total loss”

Two photos of the fire, with the left photo showing firefighters attempting to put out the...
Two photos of the fire, with the left photo showing firefighters attempting to put out the blaze, and the right photo showing the house stripped of its walls(GFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue officials were dispatched to an abandoned house that caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The burning house, located on Northwest 8th Street, was abandoned.

Firefighters say the blaze started at the back of the house, moving up and engulfing the entire roof.

TRENDING: Florida board passes DeSantis’ expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Gainesville Fire officials announced that the fire was put out at 6:35 a.m.

Firefighters say that the house is a “total loss”, even after the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No injuries were reported.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Antonio Roberts was arrested for killing a man in a car crash 2021
Alachua driver arrested for killing man in 2021 crash, bonded out of jail
President with ‘Gianna’s Place’ is holding informational event to get the word out about upcoming maternity home
Alachua County deputies find 63lbs of marijuana in Ocala man’s car
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST