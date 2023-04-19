ACPS Board Members discuss search process for new superintendent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County School Board chair Tina Certain opened up discussions to search for a new superintendent.

Members voted unanimously to use the Florida School Board Association for their search process.

“They have connections, and have a footprint in our state as well as in the nation to do this particular type of work,” shared Certain. “Training and professional development of school board members as well as recruitment and helping to guide us as board members.”

Shane Andrew has been interim superintendent since May of last year, after Carlee Simon was fired in March of 2022.

Certain said although it is still early, she wants to make sure the three newly elected school board members are prepared.

“We had an on boarding process and during that time that we were together we agreed upon three initiatives that we would like to work upon.”

Certain told TV20 the board is looking for a leader that will tackle strategic planning, improve student achievement, and address rezoning in schools. Meanwhile some residents showed up to voice their concerns before members begin the search process.

“In the last 10 years I think there have been 8 superintendents. Now we’re about to go and hire I guess another superintendent for another year and half,” stated resident Ron Rawls. “There needs to be a slowing down and we need to be wise.”

Some parents said officials must decide carefully. The board meets with FSBA executive director on May 1st.

