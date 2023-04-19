Alachua County deputies find 63lbs of marijuana in Ocala man’s car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was arrested in Alachua County after sheriff’s deputies seized more than 63lbs of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Anthony Battaglia, 61, was booked into the Alachua County Jail on Tuesday on charges of trafficking more than 25lbs of marijuana, using a vehicle to traffic drugs, and possessing drug equipment.

Deputies say they pulled him over on Interstate 75 near Micanopy for speeding and not staying in a single lane. Deputies say he was nervous and would not consent to a search, so a drug dog was used.

Inside the truck of the car, they found the marijuana in duffle bags in the truck. The drugs are valued at $164,000.

