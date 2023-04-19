Alachua County deputies find 63lbs of marijuana in Ocala man’s car

Anthony Battaglia, 61, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Anthony Battaglia, 61, Alachua County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was arrested in Alachua County after sheriff’s deputies seized more than 63lbs of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Anthony Battaglia, 61, was booked into the Alachua County Jail on Tuesday on charges of trafficking more than 25lbs of marijuana, using a vehicle to traffic drugs, and possessing drug equipment.

Deputies say they pulled him over on Interstate 75 near Micanopy for speeding and not staying in a single lane. Deputies say he was nervous and would not consent to a search, so a drug dog was used.

TRENDING: High Springs man facing multiple charges after drug bust involving three agencies

Inside the truck of the car, they found the marijuana in duffle bags in the truck. The drugs are valued at $164,000.

