Alachua driver arrested for killing man in 2021 crash, bonded out of jail

Antonio Roberts was arrested for killing a man in a car crash 2021
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Police Department officers arrested a man April 11, 2023 for crashing into and killing a man two years before.

On March 11th, 2021, police responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 441, where they found a man lying dead in the road.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers identified Antonio Roberts, 41, as a primary suspect in the investigation.

Investigators set up an interview with Roberts, where he admitted to hitting the man with his car and driving off because he had to be at work the next morning.

TRENDING: Abandoned Gainesville house catches fire, deemed “total loss”

Police say a blood test showed signs of marijuana in Robert’s system.

On June 27, 2022, The University of Florida’s Director of Toxicology told troopers Robert’s blood test results were “consistent with the recent and chronic use of cannabis”.

Florida Highway Patrol officials filed charges against Roberts on October 14, 2022 for running from a crash and driving under the influence.

On April 11, 2023, an officer spotted Roberts sitting in his car outside of his home in Alachua.

Police arrested Roberts and he was brought to the Alachua County Jail.

His bond was set at $75,000. A day later, on April 12, Roberts was bonded out.

Roberts is now awaiting trial.

