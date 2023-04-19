Columbia County Report: Deputies identify victim of Gum Swamp Road homicide

Richardson Community Center receives a major update, and Columbia County Sheriff's deputies identify the victim of a homicide.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the victim of a homicide, and discussions about the Richardson Community Center are moving forward.

Deputies identify victim of Gum Swamp Road homicide

Columbia County deputies released the identity of the body found in Lake City in a suspected homicide investigation near Northwest Gum Swamp Road.

Sheriff’s deputies say the body of Shawn Waldron, 32, of Lake City, was found in the woods near the road on April 11.

Deputies are not releasing further details regarding the investigation at this time, but are working with forensics and the State Attorney’s Office on the case.

“At this time it’s very suspicious and we will investigate and see if we find an outcome for it,” shared CCSO Sheriff Mark Hunter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (386)758-1095.

Detectives investigate body found in Columbia County as a homicide
Officials suspect foul play is involved.

Richardson Community Center forming committee to settle differences for center’s future

Lake City and Columbia County officials have agreed to form a committee to settle differences over Richardson Community Center.

After meeting for more than two hours Tuesday evening, officials from the city and county agreed to form a committee to make decisions.

Lake City and Columbia County officials agree on supporting the center, but say that a plan is needed. City and county attorneys will be the first to figure out who will be appointed to the committee.

Richardson Community Center is owned by Lake City, and ran by the Columbia County Recreation Department.

The debate between Columbia County and Lake City began when discussions of defunding the center began popping up in Columbia County commissioner meetings in October 2022. Lake City residents didn’t want the center defunded.

RELATED: Dozens voice their concerns about the future of Richardson Community Center

County commissioners attempted to get control of the center through letters and other informal agreements in January of this year.

After back-and-forth, Columbia County pulled out of the center, leaving it vacant, saying they would come back if they received the deed for the center.

Around a month later, Lake City officials agreed to send the deed to county commissioners, who decided that they didn’t want the deed.

Tuesday, officials from the city and county met and agreed to form the committee to break stalemates and settle differences.

Richardson Community Center Saga
Columbia County Report: Another decision looming in Richardson Community Center saga
Columbia County Commission responds to Lake City Council trying to hand them deed to the Richardson Center
Lake City leaders vote to send Richardson Center deed to Columbia County Commission
Columbia County pulling out of Richardson Community Center
Columbia County wants Richardson Center, Lake City not giving it up
Dozens voice their concerns about the future of Richardson Community Center

