Crash in Dixie County leaves motorcyclist in the hospital

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle in Dixie County.

FHP troopers say the 51-year-old motorcyclist was traveling on Northeast 264th Avenue when he passed several vehicles on a curve.

They say he crossed over a dirt driveway and then re-entered the highway striking another vehicle on its side.

The motorcycle then overturned several times throwing the driver off in the process.

The driver suffered serious injuries.

