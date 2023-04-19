Crash in Dixie County leaves motorcyclist in the hospital

FHP troopers say the 51-year-old motorcyclist was traveling on Northeast 264th Avenue when he passed several vehicles on a curve.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle in Dixie County.

FHP troopers say the 51-year-old motorcyclist was traveling on Northeast 264th Avenue when he passed several vehicles on a curve.

They say he crossed over a dirt driveway and then re-entered the highway striking another vehicle on its side.

TRENDING: High Springs man facing multiple charges after drug bust involving three agencies

The motorcycle then overturned several times throwing the driver off in the process.

The driver suffered serious injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Ocala’s New Low Cost Vet clinic set to open
Crash in Dixie County leaves motorcyclist in the hospital
ACPS Board Members discuss search process for new superintendent
Members voted unanimously to move forward with FSBA.
ACPS Board Members discuss search process for new superintendent