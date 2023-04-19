Crash in Suwannee County kills motorcyclist from Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcyclist from Live Oak is dead after riding into several trees in Suwannee County.

FHP troopers say the 41-year-old rider was traveling north on County Road 249 Tuesday at 6:30.

The motorcyclist traveled onto the grassy shoulder before riding across 16th Street.

The man hit several trees and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing at this time.

