Crash in Suwannee County kills motorcyclist from Live Oak

A motorcyclist from Live Oak is dead after riding into several trees in Suwannee County.
A motorcyclist from Live Oak is dead after riding into several trees in Suwannee County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:14 AM EDT
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcyclist from Live Oak is dead after riding into several trees in Suwannee County.

FHP troopers say the 41-year-old rider was traveling north on County Road 249 Tuesday at 6:30.

The motorcyclist traveled onto the grassy shoulder before riding across 16th Street.

TRENDING: Columbia County deputies identify homicide victim found on Gum Swamp Road

The man hit several trees and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing at this time.

