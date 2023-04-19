Florida House is expected to pass three LGBTQ bills

The bills target drag shows, treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers and bathroom use.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - The Florida House is expected to pass three fiercely debated bills about transgender people on Wednesday.

The bills target drag shows, treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers and bathroom use.

Approval Wednesday would send one of the bills to Governor Ron DeSantis, as the measure has already been approved by the Senate.

That bill is aimed at preventing children from seeing drag shows, an issue that gained attention recently as the DeSantis administration took steps such as filing a complaint against the Hyatt Regency Miami hotel for hosting a “Drag Queen Christmas” event in December.

The House also is expected to pass a bill that would prevent doctors from providing treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender minors. Representative Randy Fine is the bill sponsor.

“We do not believe in giving castration drugs to children. Just because somebody started them when they were eight years old or ten years old or 11 years old, we have an obligation to step in. I think that issue is very important.”

State Rep. Randy Fine, R- Brevard County

Democrats, including Representative Ashley Gantt, have blasted all three bills.

“Just because you may not agree with a child identifying as transgender, does not mean that they do not exist. We do not have the power to erase people’s existence.”

State Rep. Ashley Gantt, D- Miami

The Senate has also passed the puberty blocker bill, but the House made changes Tuesday, which requires the measure to go back to the Senate for another vote.

The third bill would prevent transgender men and women from using bathrooms that don’t line up with their sex assigned at birth. That issue has not gone before the full Senate.

