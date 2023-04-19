Florida House State Affairs Committee reviews a substitute for Representative Chuck Clemons’ GRU governance bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida House State Affairs Committee will be reviewing a substitute for Representative Chuck Clemons’ GRU governance bill.

The original proposal filed by Clemons would give the governor approval to appoint a new five member board.

The substitute bill would also give the board the power to name GRU’s general manager taking that authority from the city commission.

The committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 a.m.in Tallahassee.

