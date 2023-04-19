Florida House State Affairs Committee reviews a substitute for Representative Chuck Clemons’ GRU governance bill

The Florida House State Affairs Committee will be reviewing a substitute for Representative...
The Florida House State Affairs Committee will be reviewing a substitute for Representative Chuck Clemons’ GRU governance bill.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida House State Affairs Committee will be reviewing a substitute for Representative Chuck Clemons’ GRU governance bill.

The original proposal filed by Clemons would give the governor approval to appoint a new five member board.

TRENDING: Lake City and Columbia County agree to form committee for Richardson Community Center’s future

The substitute bill would also give the board the power to name GRU’s general manager taking that authority from the city commission.

The committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 a.m.in Tallahassee.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

A motorcyclist from Live Oak is dead after riding into several trees in Suwannee County.
Crash in Suwannee County kills motorcyclist from Live Oak
Ocala’s New Low Cost Vet clinic set to open
FHP troopers say the 51-year-old motorcyclist was traveling on Northeast 264th Avenue when he...
Crash in Dixie County leaves motorcyclist in the hospital
Crash in Dixie County leaves motorcyclist in the hospital