Gainesville commissioners to discuss contract with Origis Energy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We now know how much city of Gainesville taxpayers are paying for the new Sand Bluff Solar Project.

The city’s contract with Origis Energy, which had been redacted because of so-called “trade secrets,” is now available.

This is part of the city commission’s agenda on Thursday.

The contract is dated from July of 2020 and was amended twice to significantly raise the price GRU has to pay for solar power.

The original rate was for $31.52 per megawatt hour.

The latest rate is now $40.56 per megawatt hour.

The amount of solar power generated also rose from 50 to 75 megawatts per day.

City staff is recommending commissioners approve this 2nd amendment.

If city leaders decide to buy out the contract like they did with the biomass plant, they will have to wait until the 8th year and the cost will be $115 million.

