Gainesville commissioners to discuss contract with Origis Energy

The contract is dated from July of 2020 and has been amended twice.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We now know how much city of Gainesville taxpayers are paying for the new Sand Bluff Solar Project.

The city’s contract with Origis Energy, which had been redacted because of so-called “trade secrets,” is now available.

This is part of the city commission’s agenda on Thursday.

The contract is dated from July of 2020 and was amended twice to significantly raise the price GRU has to pay for solar power.

RELATED: Florida House State Affairs Committee reviews a substitute for Representative Chuck Clemons’ GRU governance bill

The original rate was for $31.52 per megawatt hour.

The latest rate is now $40.56 per megawatt hour.

The amount of solar power generated also rose from 50 to 75 megawatts per day.

City staff is recommending commissioners approve this 2nd amendment.

If city leaders decide to buy out the contract like they did with the biomass plant, they will have to wait until the 8th year and the cost will be $115 million.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Florida House State Affairs Committee reviews a substitute for Representative Chuck Clemons’ GRU gov
Gainesville commissioners to discuss contract with Origis Energy
A motorcyclist from Live Oak is dead after riding into several trees in Suwannee County.
Crash in Suwannee County kills motorcyclist from Live Oak
The Florida House State Affairs Committee will be reviewing a substitute for Representative...
Florida House State Affairs Committee reviews a substitute for Representative Chuck Clemons’ GRU governance bill