Gainesville man arrested for stealing hearse, causing 7-car pileup

William Stewart, 54, was arrested after stealing a hearse and getting into a seven-car pileup
William Stewart, 54, was arrested after stealing a hearse and getting into a seven-car pileup(GPD/ASO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing a hearse and crashing into six other vehicles Sunday afternoon.

Officials from Chestnut Funeral Home say that William Stewart, 54, was taking photos of the hearses for an advertisement.

Workers at Chestnut heard a loud bang, and saw Stewart driving the hearse. Gainesville Police officers say one worker banged on the window of the hearse, and Stewart drove off.

Workers told officers that the loud noise they heard was Stewart backing into a pillar, causing $8,000 dollars in damages. Nobody working for Chestnut gave Stewart permission to drive the hearse.

Officers say they found a bicycle outside of Chestnut Funeral Home belonging to Stewart.

Police found Stewart an hour later, at the scene of a seven-vehicle crash on Northwest 8th Avenue. Officers say he was standing outside of the hearse, with the keys in his pocket.

Police say Stewart began talking about Chestnut Funeral Home. When he was asked about who drove the hearse, and he pointed to himself, Stewart was put into handcuffs.

Stewart was taken to a hospital, where he stayed for about a day.

After he was medicated, he told officers that an employee at Chestnut Funeral Home was his father, and he got permission to drive the car.

Chestnut Funeral Home is owned by the family of two elected officials, Alachua County Commissioner Charles Chestnut and Gainesville City Cynthia Chestnut.

Stewart was arrested on charges of grand theft auto and criminal mischief.

