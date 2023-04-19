Gainesville Police arrest son of convicted sex offender for child pornography

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. The Gainesville Police Department arrested a man accused of paying for child pornography who is related to a convicted sex offender.

Richard Lipscomb Jr., 22, was arrested on Wednesday on 12 counts of possession of child pornography. The investigation began after officers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It indicated child porn had been uploaded and stored on a cloud storage device.

Detectives determined the activity originated from an apartment on Northwest 19th Lane in Gainesville. While executing a search warrant on the property, they seized Lipscomb’s electronic devices. A number of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children were found on the devices.

He told detectives he owned the account. He said he paid a user on Twitter for a batch of content containing child porn. Lipscomb claims he doesn’t have an “interest” in child sexual abuse material, but more of a “curiosity”.

According to officials with the Gainesville Police Department, Richard Lipscomb Jr. is the son of Richard Lipscomb who was sentenced to life behind bars after he was convicted of sexually battering a child.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.