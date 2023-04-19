Horse Capital TV highlights Horse Protection Association of Florida
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Horse Protection Association of Florida has been in operation for more than three decades.
On this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear from the executive director and president of the organization about why it’s necessary.
RELATED: Horse Capital TV highlights Gypsy Horse breed
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.