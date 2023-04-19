Judge dismisses Bradford County church’s lawsuit against United Methodist Church

Cross and bible (FILE)
Cross and bible (FILE)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit is dismissing a lawsuit filed by more than 100 churches suing the United Methodist Church as they try to leave the denomination. Grace United Methodist Church in Lawtey led the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Judge George Wright approved the motion to dismiss the case. He determined the court did not have jurisdiction in the conflict between the local churches and the United Methodist Church due to the First Amendment’s religious protections.

At issue is the money Grace is required to pay the United Methodist Church for their church property after they decided to leave the organization. The Plaintiffs say because Grace bought the land in 1885 and only affiliated with the current organization in the 1960s, they should not have to pay.

The judge determined the court must defer to the United Methodist Church’s decision in the matter.

Many churches have opted to leave the organization over cultural differences including the ordination of gay and lesbian ministers.

