Lake City and Columbia County agree to form committee for Richardson Community Center’s future

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City and Columbia County leaders are taking steps to come to a decision about the future of the Richardson Community Center.

The center has the enthusiastic support of elected officials from both the city and the county, but neither have a plan to run programs there.

After meeting for more than two hours Tuesday night to settle differences over the center, city council members and county commissioners agreed to form a committee to develop formal recommendations.

City and county attorneys will first figure out who can be appointed to that committee.

