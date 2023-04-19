Lake City and Columbia County agree to form committee for Richardson Community Center’s future
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City and Columbia County leaders are taking steps to come to a decision about the future of the Richardson Community Center.
The center has the enthusiastic support of elected officials from both the city and the county, but neither have a plan to run programs there.
After meeting for more than two hours Tuesday night to settle differences over the center, city council members and county commissioners agreed to form a committee to develop formal recommendations.
City and county attorneys will first figure out who can be appointed to that committee.
TRENDING STORY: Florida House advances transgender bathroom bill
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.