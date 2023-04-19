Lake City and Columbia County agree to form committee for Richardson Community Center’s future

The center has the enthusiastic support of elected officials from both the city and the county, but neither have a plan to run programs there.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City and Columbia County leaders are taking steps to come to a decision about the future of the Richardson Community Center.

After meeting for more than two hours Tuesday night to settle differences over the center, city council members and county commissioners agreed to form a committee to develop formal recommendations.

City and county attorneys will first figure out who can be appointed to that committee.

