Man admits to possessing drugs after highspeed chase

During the chase, he sped up to about 100 mph, before deputies caught him by using stop sticks on East Highway 40.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies arrested Kaiden Johnson, 21, Saturday morning following a highspeed chase.

Deputies saw Johnson going 75 mph in a 45 mph speed limit zone on NE Highway 314.

They tried to pull Johnson over before he sped away.

During the chase, he sped up to about 100 mph

Deputies eventually caught him by using stop sticks on East Highway 40.

That’s when Johnson told deputies he had drugs and they found cocaine and marijuana inside his car.

