No. 3 Gator baseball team bashes its way to victory over Florida A&M, 17-7

Florida has won for the eighth time via run rule this season
Florida infielder Deric Fabian (23) leads off from first during an NCAA baseball game against...
Florida infielder Deric Fabian (23) leads off from first during an NCAA baseball game against Liberty on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida baseball team scored eight runs in the second inning on Tuesday and did as they pleased at the plate, defeating Florida A&M, 17-7 to improve to 31-7 on the season. UF has now beaten FAMU 29 times in 30 meetings all-time.

Jac Caglianone, Luke Heyman, and Deric Fabian all homered in the eight-run inning, with Caglianone crushing his NCAA-leading 22nd of the year. In contrast, Fabian went deep for the first time this season. Caglianone and Heyman each finished the night with four RBI’s.

Wyatt Langford and Tyler Shelnut each delivered a pair of hits and totaled three RBI’s for the Gators, who won their eighth in a row against an in-state opponent and prevailed for the eighth time via run rule this season. Florida had the victory assured by the seventh inning.

Yoel Tejada picked up his first career win on the mound, tossing four innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits.

Florida next travels to No. 6 South Carolina for a top-10 series beginning Thursday.

