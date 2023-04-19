North Marion baseball team keeps rolling, downs Santa Fe, 7-2 to reach 18-4

Colts’ starting pitcher Karson Lindsey helped his own cause with a two-run single in the fourth
Colts’ starting pitcher Karson Lindsey helped his own cause with a two-run single in the fourth
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -North Marion came into Tuesday’s play ranked No. 2 in Class 4A baseball, and the Colts backed it up on the field.

North Marion took care of Santa Fe, 7-2 to extend its winning streak to 11. The Colts move to 18-4 for the season, dropping the Raiders to 14-7.

Cooper Jones got the scoring underway in the top of the first with his 12th home run of the season. In the third, Ross Ray delivered an RBI double, and starting pitcher Karson Lindsey helped his own cause with a two-run single in the fourth. Of note for Santa Fe, pitcher Zane Starling struck out five Colts batters across the first and second innings.

North Marion returns to action Friday at Trinity Catholic, while Santa Fe visit Vanguard on Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

North Marion baseball team keep rolling, downs Santa Fe, 7-2 to reach 18-4
No. 3 Gator baseball team bashes its way to victory over Florida A&M, 17-7
Florida infielder Deric Fabian (23) leads off from first during an NCAA baseball game against...
No. 3 Gator baseball team bashes its way to victory over Florida A&M, 17-7
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an...
How to Watch the Oilers vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2