North Marion baseball team keeps rolling, downs Santa Fe, 7-2 to reach 18-4

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -North Marion came into Tuesday’s play ranked No. 2 in Class 4A baseball, and the Colts backed it up on the field.

North Marion took care of Santa Fe, 7-2 to extend its winning streak to 11. The Colts move to 18-4 for the season, dropping the Raiders to 14-7.

Cooper Jones got the scoring underway in the top of the first with his 12th home run of the season. In the third, Ross Ray delivered an RBI double, and starting pitcher Karson Lindsey helped his own cause with a two-run single in the fourth. Of note for Santa Fe, pitcher Zane Starling struck out five Colts batters across the first and second innings.

North Marion returns to action Friday at Trinity Catholic, while Santa Fe visit Vanguard on Thursday.

