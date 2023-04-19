Paige’s Kitchen: Pears with Cheese

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are searching for a wow flavor to add to your recipe collection, then here it is. The marriage of flavors and textures in this recipe is perfect. This can serve as a side dish and is decadent enough to be dessert. Enjoy!

Ingredients

3 each Pears, ripe but firm

3 freshly squeezed lemon juice (3 lemons)

3 ounces Sharp blue cheese such as Stilton coarsely crumbled

1/4 cup dried cranberries 1/4 cup walnut halves, toasted and chopped

1/2 cup apple cider 3 tablespoons Port wine* 1/3 cup Light brown sugar, lightly packed

1/4 cup olive oil

6 oz baby arugula

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

2. Peel the pears and slice them lengthwise into halves. Remove the core and seeds from each pear, use a melon-baller to create a round well for the filling. Slice the bottom of the pear so that they will sit in the baking dish without wobbling.

3. Coat the pears with lemon juice to prevent them from turning brown. Arrange them, core side up, in a baking dish large enough to hold the pears snugly.

4. Gently toss the crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, and walnuts together in a small bowl. Divide the mixture among the pears, mounding it in the middle of the pear.

5. Combine the apple cider, port, and brown sugar, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour this mixture over and around the pears.

6. Bake the pears, basting occasionally with the cider mixture, for 30 minutes, or until tender. Set aside until warm or at room temperature.

7. Prepare the dressing, whisk together the olive oil, 1/4 cup of lemon juice, and 1/4 cup of the basting liquid in a large bowl.

8. Toss the arugula in a small amount of the dressing. Divide the arugula among 6 plates and top each with a pear half. Drizzle each pear with some of the basting liquid, sprinkle with salt, and serve warm.

Notes

· For a contrast of flavor and color I drizzle a little Balsamic glaze over the dish. This is a touch sweet and a touch savory flavor making it a great side dish recipe. This dish also travels well. Can be served it as a salad, chop the pears after roasting and the greens, pears, toasted walnuts, bleu cheese, cranberries get tossed together.

*Substitutes for port. 1. with Chianti which is a red wine, Merlot red wine, Madeira a fortified wine, Dry Vermouth, Fruit juice (a non-alcoholic substitute that you can use for Port. It will add a fruity flavor to your recipe).

