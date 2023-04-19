President with ‘Gianna’s Place’ is holding informational event to get the word out about upcoming maternity home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A maternity home for expecting college mothers is in the works on coming to Gainesville.

Gianna’s place started as a vision Chris Montrowl. He wanted to give pregnant women in college with little resources a safe place to stay.

Montrowl said he stumbled upon a maternity home while he was on a trip in New York seven years ago---he said he knew there was a need for that in Gainesville.

“We would like a home that is conducive to fellowship, peer support, and we think that having the women that are there being there to support each other is a big part of it,” said Montrowl.

They don’t have a property as of yet however, he shared his vision.

“A large open floor plan, individual bedrooms and bathrooms since the women will be at various stages in their pregnancies and after birth because we intend to support these women after they give birth until they are able to graduate from school. So that they can have their career and their baby too,” said Montrowl.

Montrowl said the main goal for tonight’s event is get the word about their future plans and hoping people want to contribute.

The informational event will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Community building located on southwest 24th avenue at at 6 p.m.

