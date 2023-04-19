Proposed state takeover of GRU advances in house committee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill that would change the management of Gainesville Regional Utilities is advancing through the Florida House.

The bill, originally proposed by Representative Chuck Clemons, would allow Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint five members to a board of directors.

During today’s House State Affairs Committee Meeting, District 20 Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson proposed two amendments to the bill.

The first of Hinson’s amendments would have replaced a governor-appointed board with one voted on by GRU customers.

The other would have prevented the board from selling GRU assets.

Multiple residents of Gainesville made their way up to Tallahassee to speak against the proposed state takeover.

“The strike all gives home rule--home rule--the place for choosing the leadership of our Gainesville utility,” said Sarah Younger. “It’s a big concern to Gainesville obviously for traditions that have served this population for close to 100 years, that this utility be managed by a leadership team that is part of and voted by the people.”

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward also made the trek up to the State Capitol, and aired frustrations that proceedings have not been held in Gainesville.

“We have not had an opportunity to address this local bill in [our] home,” said Ward. “We’ve come 150 miles once again to talk about it.”

Representative Clemons defended the bill at committee today.

He said that one of the amendments Hinson proposed is already in the bill.

“What I do have and can assure you and the ranking member is that this particular board will not have the authority to sell any assets of Gainesville Regional Utility, said Clemons. “That must come before a referendum of the voters of the city of Gainesville.”

Clemons was asked why the state should have interest in taking over a regional utility.

He pointed to GRU’s debt--which is over a billion dollars--and said the state should do what they can to prevent the utility from going broke.

“It’s paying off those debts by raising rates on the backs of people in our community who can afford it the least,” said Clemons. Their rates are from 25% higher than other utilities to 50% higher for the small commercial users.”

Hinson said an attempt to take over GRU by state legislator has been going on for years.

“I was a Gainesville city commissioner from 2012-2015 and I have witnessed an aggressive pursuit of GRU by legislators since that time,” said Hinson. “It’s genesis did not begin today. I personally traveled here twice during that time to testify in takeover legislation. The picture being painted of its bleakness is just messaging. Its messaging to make it look like they’re that deep in debt.”

She also said the city and utility are taking steps to work their way out of debt, and the state does not have to step in to make it happen.

“They have a plan already to crawl out,” said Hinson. “They have met with JLAC, JLAC has given them an opportunity to crawl out of this debt and to make a plan. Let’s give Gainesville a plan to keep their utility.”

Both amendments failed before the committee in a voice vote.

The bill did advance through committee and will now be presented before the full house chamber.

