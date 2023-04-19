TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Lane Sparkman, P.K. Yonge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -P.K. Yonge’s Lane Sparkman was born to lead.

“I try to lead by example as much as I can,” said Sparkman. “I try to be a vocal leader. And I just try to pick people up on the team.”

The senior has been the capatin of the baseball team for the last two years. Sparkman’s versatility as a leader has proven to be the winning formula for the Blue Wave outfielder.

“When I step onto that field, I try to always make sure I’m putting in 100% effort,” said Sparkman. “I’m just locked into the game at all times and through seven innings. And that is going to encourage my teammates toi do the same.”

“If we have guys not picking up the slack, whether it’s with equipment or not hustling, he is one of the first ones to call them out,” said P.K. Yonge head coach Robbie Brunson. “He is like having another coach out there on the field.”

The senior also uses his time wisely in the classroom. Regardless of the success on the field, homework remains his top priority.

“Studying in school, any free time I have after practice, at home, I just try before I get in bed,” said Sparkman. “I try to look over as much stuff as i can before the next day.”

Sparkman has a weighted GPA of 3.4 and plans on attending Santa Fe College with hopes of enrolling as a Gator in the future in their construction management program. For his career, he went to his family for inspiration.

“My uncle went to UF to be a construction manager, and whenever I saw the kind of stuff he was doing, I could see myself doing it because of the leadership skills I have on the field, I know will translate into my job,” said Sparkman.

Sparkman hopes his younger brother, Luke, will take on the leadership role he leaves for him next season, by following these simple steps.

“Keep working hard, always make sure that you are putting in all that effort and leading by example, because people will follow when they see you doing the right thing.”

Sparkman is indeed a man who leads from the front with his hard hat in hand. Our TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

