$1.3 million raised in 8th annual “Amazing Give” event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: North central Florida helped raise $1.3 million dollars during this year’s Amazing Give campaign.

The Einstein School raised the most money, reaching more than $84,000.

The Education Foundation of Alachua County was second, reaching more than $77,000.

Operation Catnip came in third with $69,000 donated.

People with the Community Foundation of North Central Florida started the ‘Amazing Give’ campaign to raise money and awareness about the different organizations that are making an impact.

“So 8 years we launched the amazing give in our community,” said CEO of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida Barzella Papa. “We had about 46 organizations participate and we raised abut 260 thousand dollars. Today, we opened up our day with almost that same amount.”

The ‘Amazing Give’ is a 12-hour online donation event, where community members donate to the non-profit of their choice. 127 organizations are participating in this year’s event, which is record-setting according to Papa.

“The amazing give is not a competition, it’s not who is going to make the most money,” said River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding founder Heart Phoenix. “There are games and fun in it but ultimately who ever gets what they get is going to contribute to the well-being of our citizens here.”

That’s the same goal community engagement specialist Jacob Clore said they want for ‘Partnership for Strong Families.

“It feels really great, dare I say it feels amazing,” said Clore. “To really just have that impact on our youth and care who really deserve the best opportunities since they are going through such a tough time in their lives right now.”

Over the course of 8 years, they’ve raised more than $7 million for different organizations.

Donations are open until 8 p.m. Tonight organizers are hosting a wrap party at Celebration Pointe starting at 6 p.m.

You can go to The Amazing Give website and donate to the non-profit organization of your choice.

