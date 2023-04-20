500 life science professionals are celebrating bio-tech in Alachua

By Kristin Chase
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Annual BioFlorida celebration is the state’s largest life sciences show with 110 exhibits.

It was held at Momentum Labs, the 55-thousand-square-foot lab facility that is opening at the end of 2023.

This is the 18th year of the event and the CEO of BioFlorida said it continues to grow. “To put it in perspective. The first event was in 2003 and it was on the patio of Sid Martin with 40 attendees, so you can see the region has come a long way,” said Nancy Bryan.

Guests also got a guided tour of Santa Fe College’s Perry Center for Emerging Technologies.

