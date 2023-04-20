Alachua County Pets: May, Ken, and Cuddles

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First is a pup with the cutest smile May. May loves to cuddle and play and wants to learn some new tricks if she gets rewarded with a treat .

Next is a dog who we have seen before Ken. Ken is a tri-pawd boy who loves the beach and radiates light and warmth whenever he’s around.

Lastly is a girl with the most beautiful coat Cuddles. Cuddles will always show you when she wants some attention and if looking for a forever friend.

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Tiggs, Tootles, and Ken

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Alachua County Pets: May, Ken, and Cuddles
Momentum Labs holds 18th annual BioFlorida Celebration of Biotechnology
Here’s what you missed in our conversation with Wind-FM!
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 4/20
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 4/20