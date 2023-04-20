Alachua County Pets: May, Ken, and Cuddles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First is a pup with the cutest smile May. May loves to cuddle and play and wants to learn some new tricks if she gets rewarded with a treat .

Next is a dog who we have seen before Ken. Ken is a tri-pawd boy who loves the beach and radiates light and warmth whenever he’s around.

Lastly is a girl with the most beautiful coat Cuddles. Cuddles will always show you when she wants some attention and if looking for a forever friend.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

