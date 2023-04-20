Alachua County pop-up event aims to assist families in need

Alachua County pop-up event aims to assist families in need
Alachua County pop-up event aims to assist families in need(Alachua County pop-up event aims to assist families in need)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A mom has organized an event she says will help families struggling to make ends meet.

Just Between Friends is a pop-up consignment event.

It’s going on at the Legacy Park Multi-Purpose Center until 7 p.m.

Families can sell items their kids have outgrown or never worn.

Karen Miner organized the event. She said this is a great way for families to save money shopping for clothing, toys, games, books and more.

“We have 700 families selling with us we partner with major brands to bring in new merchandise as well and then the unsold items the sellers have the option to pick it up or donate to one of our charity partners here” said Miner.

Just Between Friends also collects donations for several organizations, including Foster Florida, Kid-2-Kid Closet, Junior League and Deeper Purpose Community Center.

TRENDING: Gainesville city Commissioners vote to repeal all parts of the single-family-zoning ban in split 4 to 3 vote

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

500 life science professionals are celebrating bio-tech in Alachua
127 non-profits are participating in this year's event
8th annual “Amazing Give” event kicked off with record-setting participants
Fire (gfx)
Firefighters battle 80+ acre wildfire near Cedar Key
500 life science professionals are celebrating bio-tech in Alachua
500 life science professionals are celebrating bio-tech in Alachua