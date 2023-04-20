Alachua County pop-up event aims to assist families in need

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A mom has organized an event she says will help families struggling to make ends meet.

Just Between Friends is a pop-up consignment event.

It’s going on at the Legacy Park Multi-Purpose Center until 7 p.m.

Families can sell items their kids have outgrown or never worn.

Karen Miner organized the event. She said this is a great way for families to save money shopping for clothing, toys, games, books and more.

“We have 700 families selling with us we partner with major brands to bring in new merchandise as well and then the unsold items the sellers have the option to pick it up or donate to one of our charity partners here” said Miner.

Just Between Friends also collects donations for several organizations, including Foster Florida, Kid-2-Kid Closet, Junior League and Deeper Purpose Community Center.

