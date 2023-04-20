Dunnellon City Council unsure about future of police department

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunnellon police are getting a new chief, but the future of the department is still uncertain.

The city council unanimously agreed to allow Dunnellon Police Chief Mike McQuaig retire. He will work until May 12 to help transition the new chief.

However, the city council did not come to a decision about the status of the police department. Chief McQuaig said earlier this month 10 of his officers will become Marion County Sheriff’s deputies by July, for better pay.

Mayor Wally Dunn doesn’t approve of his policemen transitioning to work for Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

“He’s basically given us two options. He’s taking all of our policemen, that’s a given and we can either lease his policemen for one million and 65-thousand,” said Dunn. “Or we can enter into an agreement and dissolve our entire police department, which is against the wishes of the town itself.”

Sheriff Woods said the officers will continue their work in Dunnellon.

“One, they know each of you. Two, they know their residents. Three, they know their businesses. In that scenario they would have their own district,” said Woods.

Council members said they disapprove of the lack of communication between them and the sheriff.

“The bottom line is you accepted all of our officers and were going to hire them rather than coming back to us,” said council member Rex Lehmann.

Citizens who attended the meeting gave their input on the status of the department. Ultimately, they want the police to stay right where they are.

“It was really nice to see that all the council wants the police department and this was not their idea,” said attendee Joanne Black. “This is the department that needs to stay in the city.”

Sheriff Woods gave council members a list of their officers who are interested in working for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The mayor said some of the people on the list told him they are not leaving.

Discussions will continue during a meeting on April 26.

