Emergency Alert System test wakes up people across the state

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rise and shine! Many Floridians were woken up early on Thursday morning to the sound of an alert from their phones.

The Emergency Alert System issued a test alert to phones at 4:45 a.m. The alert stated, “TEST – This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has issued an apology for the early morning alert. Officials say the test was supposed to be aired on television stations. Instead, it went to phones.

The agency is taking action to make sure the alerts are not sent out by mistake again.

