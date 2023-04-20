Emergency Alert System test wakes up people across the state

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rise and shine! Many Floridians were woken up early on Thursday morning to the sound of an alert from their phones.

The Emergency Alert System issued a test alert to phones at 4:45 a.m. The alert stated, “TEST – This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has issued an apology for the early morning alert. Officials say the test was supposed to be aired on television stations. Instead, it went to phones.

The agency is taking action to make sure the alerts are not sent out by mistake again.

We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn't ideal 😅@FLSERT wants to apologize for the early morning text. Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping. — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 20, 2023

