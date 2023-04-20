Evacuation order lifted after crews battle 150-acre Levy County wildfire

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: The wildfire evacuation order for some Levy County residents near Rosewood is now lifted.

The 150-acre Levy County wildfire is 80% contained.

The evacuation order was for residents who lived west of Shiloh road to County Road 347 and from southwest 63rd place to State Road 24.

Florida Forest Service officials say the fire started in the area of SW 124th terrace.

Officials say right now, no occupied structures have been lost.

Forest Service crews will revisit the site Friday morning for monitoring.

Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire in Levy County that officials say could impact nearby homes.

Florida Forest Service officials say the fire is in the area of Southwest 124 Terrace in Cedar Key. Crews are working to contain the blaze.

The fire is more than 80 acres and is 75 percent contained.

A camper has been destroyed and strong winds are driving the fire near homes.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office has ordered an evacuation for the area west of Shiloh Road to County Road 347 and from Southwest 63 Place south to State Road 24.

Crews from Cedar Key Fire Rescue and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection responded to the fire. Nine bulldozers, a helicopter, and a tanker are being used to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

