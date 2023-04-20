Fast times, high marks highlight Class 1A-District 5 Track & Field Meet

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The postseason has arrived in high school track and field with district championship meets. In all cases, the top four finishers in each event move on to the regional championships.

Oak Hall hosted the Class 1A-District 5 Meet on Wednesday, and the hosts came away with both team titles, edging out runner-up Branford in boys and girls competitions. The Eagles dominated relay races, claiming all but one victory, and the distance events. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, did much of their damage in field events.

Individually, four boys and four girls collected multiple event titles. In the girls meet, Oak Hall’s Sydney Miller won both the 800m (2:25.85) and 1600m (5:32.73), P.K. Yonge’s Nymera Presley captured both the 100m (12.31) and 100m Hurdles (15.10), while also placing second in the 200m. Savannah Wynn of St. Francis won the Pole Vault (7′ 4½”) and 400m Hurdles (1:12.60), while Nicole Shepherd of Bell won the High Jump (5′ 3¾”) and Triple Jump (33′ 8½”) and also took third in the Long Jump.

As for boys double-winners, Oak Hall’s Caden Montini swept the 1600m (4:40.43) and the 3200m (10:07.97), Hawthorne sprinter Tyrique Robinson took the 100m (11.30) and 200m (22.96). St. Francis hurdler Tyler Dey won both the 110m Hurdles (16.21) and 400m Hurdles (57.35), and Branford’s Cash Blalock claimed the High Jump (5′ 11½”) and Long Jump (20′ 10¾”), while also placing third in the Triple Jump.

