Fast times, high marks highlight Class 1A-District 5 Track & Field Meet

The meet produced four double-winners on both the boys and girls side
The meet produced four double-winners on both the boys and girls side
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The postseason has arrived in high school track and field with district championship meets. In all cases, the top four finishers in each event move on to the regional championships.

Oak Hall hosted the Class 1A-District 5 Meet on Wednesday, and the hosts came away with both team titles, edging out runner-up Branford in boys and girls competitions. The Eagles dominated relay races, claiming all but one victory, and the distance events. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, did much of their damage in field events.

Individually, four boys and four girls collected multiple event titles. In the girls meet, Oak Hall’s Sydney Miller won both the 800m (2:25.85) and 1600m (5:32.73), P.K. Yonge’s Nymera Presley captured both the 100m (12.31) and 100m Hurdles (15.10), while also placing second in the 200m. Savannah Wynn of St. Francis won the Pole Vault (7′ 4½”) and 400m Hurdles (1:12.60), while Nicole Shepherd of Bell won the High Jump (5′ 3¾”) and Triple Jump (33′ 8½”) and also took third in the Long Jump.

As for boys double-winners, Oak Hall’s Caden Montini swept the 1600m (4:40.43) and the 3200m (10:07.97), Hawthorne sprinter Tyrique Robinson took the 100m (11.30) and 200m (22.96). St. Francis hurdler Tyler Dey won both the 110m Hurdles (16.21) and 400m Hurdles (57.35), and Branford’s Cash Blalock claimed the High Jump (5′ 11½”) and Long Jump (20′ 10¾”), while also placing third in the Triple Jump.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Fast times, high marks highlight Class 1A-District 5 Track & Field Meet
Florida infielder Emily Wilkie (18) during an NCAA softball game against Florida State on...
Gator softball team beats USF, 7-3 on walk-off grand slam by Emily Wilkie
P.K. Yonge School
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Lane Sparkman, P.K. Yonge
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Lane Sparkman, P.K. Yonge