Firefighters battle 40+ acre wildfire near Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire in Levy County that officials say could impact nearby homes.

Florida Forest Service officials say the fire is in the area of Southwest 124 Terrace in Cedar Key. Crews are working to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

