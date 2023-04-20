Gainesville City commissioners approve Archer solar plant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After four years of back and forth, Gainesville city commissioners finally unanimously approved a solar plant site.

During Thursday’s Commission meeting, The Gainesville City Commission unanimously approved city staff’s recommendation to amend and approve their solar plant contract with Origius and keep further solar projects away from Historically black neighborhoods in Alachua County.

The proposal was viewed by eight out of the eleven Joint Legislative Audit Committee members and four out of the five state legislative delegation members. Most of those members were concerned with the contract being redacted, so Origius approved releasing the fully unredacted version.

This Sand Bluff Solar Project will cost Gainesville Regional Utilities $4.5 million a year and $40.56 per megawatt hour once the plant is operational.

Mayor Harvey Ward is happy to see this project move forward not only because it furthers the city’s commitment to renewable energy and the price made sense.

“It’s not so much how much I want to see us have solar be a part of our mix, but the fact that we should have let the math drive the decision,” said Mayor Ward.

Origis Program Director Jason Thomas says his company has been working with residents to find the perfect spot for this solar plant. The solar panels are to be installed off of a right of way near County Road 346.

“We held public open houses at the end of February, early March. We’ve been working with the local community over the fall and through last summer to determine the best location for them,” said Thomas.

Origis officials must now meant with Alachua County leaders to submit a development plan for this new project. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in April of next year and the plant is scheduled to be operational by the end of that year.

