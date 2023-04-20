Gainesville city Commissioners vote to repeal all parts of the single-family-zoning ban in split 4 to 3 vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The controversial decision about single family zoning in Gainesville is being reversed.

Gainesville commissioners voted to repeal all parts of the single-family zoning ban in a split four to three vote Wednesday night.

Commissioners Bryan Eastman, Reina Saco and Casey Willits were in dissent for all three parts of the ordinance.

Commissioners heard about those draft ordinances which would simply bring back zoning for single family homes in parts of the city.

“Last year a lot got said about it. I think everyone knows pretty well how they’ll vote this evening commissioner wise. I’m looking forward to getting both of these moved through with the first and second readings on this so that we have a really good discussion about what we should be doing, said Mayor Harvey Ward.”

Back in October, the previous Gainesville City Commission voted on the ban in an effort to increase access to affordable housing.

During the meeting, dozens of residents filled the room to share why they always disapproved of the single family zoning ban.

“What’ll do primarily is take the pressure off of the major gentrification that would’ve happened to the historically black neighborhoods and will also just eliminate that possibility of hyper density up to 15 units per acre anywhere in Gainesville. said President of Gainesville Neighborhood Voices Casey Fitzgerald.”

Fitzgerald and other residents claimed the ban would alter the makeup of some historic neighborhoods.

However, others including Saco, Willits and Eastman claimed keeping the ban would expand the availability to affordable housing in Gainesville.

