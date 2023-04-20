Gainesville leaders to search for new city clerk after resignation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s city clerk submitted her letter of resignation for a second time on Wednesday.
Clerk Omichele Nattiel-Williams stated in her resignation letter, her resignation will be effective June 30 at 5 p.m. She did offer to serve on a consultant basis for the next three months if needed.
She took the job in 2018, becoming the city’s first African American city clerk.
In September 2021, Nattiel-Williams submitted a resignation letter which she later rescinded. In the letter, she explained her decision to stay was due to the other resignations happening at the same time.
In the letter, she also explains the projects she completed while city clerk.
