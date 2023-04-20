Gainesville leaders to search for new city clerk after resignation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s city clerk submitted her letter of resignation for a second time on Wednesday.

Clerk Omichele Nattiel-Williams stated in her resignation letter, her resignation will be effective June 30 at 5 p.m. She did offer to serve on a consultant basis for the next three months if needed.

She took the job in 2018, becoming the city’s first African American city clerk.

RELATED: Gainesville City Clerk Omichele Gainey rescinds her resignation

In September 2021, Nattiel-Williams submitted a resignation letter which she later rescinded. In the letter, she explained her decision to stay was due to the other resignations happening at the same time.

In the letter, she also explains the projects she completed while city clerk.

“I regret to confirm that Mrs. Omichele Nattiel-Williams submitted a letter of resignation today. Mrs. Nattiel-Williams is a valued member of our team here at City Hall, and has provided exemplarily service to the City Commission and to our neighbors. While we are sad that she soon will leave her position as City Clerk, we wish her well and know she will continue her good work for our community. We are grateful that Mrs. Nattiel-Williams has committed to stay through the end of June and for an additional period of up to 90 days in an advisory role to provide a smooth transition. We will now begin the task of identifying an interim and plan for future recruitment.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.