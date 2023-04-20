Gainesville man gives back to non-profit through UF sports

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week is National Volunteer Week.

TV20 is highlighting John Tull of Gainesville, who has been volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Association for 30 years.

This passion came when his mother-in-law was diagnosed and eventually died from the disease.

He now works with the University of Florida sports teams to fundraise for the association.

“I’ve always believed that working in sports we have an obligation, as do professional athletes and college teams to give back to the community,” said Tull. “We have built-in programming, so why not tie in good causes to the programming? You know, it costs a lot of money to run a big golf tournament but there are 15 Gator basketball games that you can get the word out about the Alzheimer’s Association.”

These fundraising efforts at UF include “Home Runs for Hope’', which partners with the Oak Hammock senior community, and the “Free Throw Campaign” which partners with Meldon Law.

