Gator softball team beats USF, 7-3 on walk-off grand slam by Emily Wilkie

Florida halts USF’s five-game winning streak
Florida infielder Emily Wilkie (18) during an NCAA softball game against Florida State on...
Florida infielder Emily Wilkie (18) during an NCAA softball game against Florida State on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh on Wednesday against South Florida, Florida Gator junior Emily Wilkie launched a walk-off grand slam, giving Florida a dramatic 7-3 victory. The home run was Wilkie’s fourth of the season, and her first since March 12.

Florida (32-11) improved to 24-4 in non-conference games, including seven straight wins. USF (27-19) fell at KSP Stadium for the second straight year in heartbreaking fashion, following last season’s 1-0 loss. The Bulls’ Vivian Ponn had tied the game with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth. Ponn was also the USF pitcher for Wilkie’s game-winning homer.

Reagan Walsh also homered for the Gators in the bottom of the first and collected three hits, the last of which led off the seventh, setting the stage for the game-winning rally. Skylar Wallace, the reigning SEC and NFCA Player of the Week, stayed hot, going 2-for-3 with an RBI single. Rylee Trlicek (11-2) picked up the win in relief after tossing two scoreless innings.

No. 13 Florida retrns to SEC action with a road series at No. 4 Tennessee, Saturday through Monday.

