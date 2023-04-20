House and Senate move forward with bill that changes Florida elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the latest round in a years-long fight about Florida elections laws, the House and Senate are moving forward with proposals that would make wide-ranging changes such as placing additional restrictions on voter registration groups.

The bill approved this week by a House Committee would make several changes, including preventing people who are not U.S. citizens from collecting or handling voter registration applications for third-party registration groups.

As well as shortening the time frame from 14 days to 10 days for voter-registration groups to deliver registration applications to election supervisors, and requiring that voter-registration groups provide receipts when they collect applications from people.

Republican supporters say the bill, in part, would help ensure that voter registration groups properly turn in registration forms and protect personal information of people signing up to vote.

“This is a fantastic piece of legislation that will keep Florida the gold standard in elections administration,” said Cord Byrd, Secretary of State.

Opponents say third-party voter registration groups play an essential role in registering people such as black voters, immigrants, and felons who have completed their sentences.

“What we see is a continuous erosion of access to the ballot in our state. I don’t understand it, because it’s in direct contradiction to what we say, when we say, ‘free state of Florida’,” said State Rep. Ashley Gantt, D- Miami

State Representative Lawrence McClure is the bill sponsor.

The House passed its version of the bill on April 19th.

TRENDING: Gainesville leaders to search for new city clerk after resignation

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.