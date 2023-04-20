Inglis man fires shotgun at ‘reckless driver’ passing by, wounding victim

Levy County Jail booking photo for David Andrew Ruttinger, 63
Levy County Jail booking photo for David Andrew Ruttinger, 63(LCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Inglis during a manhunt after he shot at a vehicle with a shotgun.

Deputies arrested David Andrew Ruttinger, 63, on multiple charges including aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Southeast 201 Street and State Road 40 East around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. They found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

TRENDING: Woman shot after wrong turn had hopes, dreams, father says

The victim and witnesses said two gunshots were fired from a nearby property as the vehicle drove by. The driver got out and shouted at Ruttinger show then fired again, striking the victim in the leg.

Deputies could not find Ruttinger at his home, but they found evidence suggesting he was nearby. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter assisted in the search.

Shortly after midnight, Ruttinger was spotted by the air unit hiding in the woods.

TRENDING: Suspected drug house in High Springs catches fire after SWAT Raid

After being arrested, Ruttinger told deputies he shot at the vehicle because it was “driving in a reckless manner.” He claimed reckless drivers are a common issue at his home.

He claimed he was trying to hit the vehicle’s tire, not the victim.

Ruttinger was booked into the Levy County Jail on a $307,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

500 life science professionals are celebrating bio-tech in Alachua
500 life science professionals are celebrating bio-tech in Alachua
Emergency Alert System test wakes up people across the state
Suspected drug house in High Springs catches fire after SWAT Raid
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST