Inglis man fires shotgun at ‘reckless driver’ passing by, wounding victim

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Inglis during a manhunt after he shot at a vehicle with a shotgun.

Deputies arrested David Andrew Ruttinger, 63, on multiple charges including aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Southeast 201 Street and State Road 40 East around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. They found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim and witnesses said two gunshots were fired from a nearby property as the vehicle drove by. The driver got out and shouted at Ruttinger show then fired again, striking the victim in the leg.

Deputies could not find Ruttinger at his home, but they found evidence suggesting he was nearby. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter assisted in the search.

Shortly after midnight, Ruttinger was spotted by the air unit hiding in the woods.

After being arrested, Ruttinger told deputies he shot at the vehicle because it was “driving in a reckless manner.” He claimed reckless drivers are a common issue at his home.

He claimed he was trying to hit the vehicle’s tire, not the victim.

Ruttinger was booked into the Levy County Jail on a $307,000 bond.

