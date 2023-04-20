Momentum Labs holds 18th annual BioFlorida Celebration of Biotechnology

Residents can meet local life science companies and learn about the growth of the industry,...
Residents can meet local life science companies and learn about the growth of the industry, recent scientific advancements, and career opportunities.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents can meet local life science companies and learn about the growth of the industry, recent scientific advancements, and career opportunities.

More than 500 life science industry professionals will gather for the 18th annual BioFlorida Celebration of Biotechnology.

The state’s largest life sciences exhibit show feature over 110 life science exhibits, music, and moderated bus tours of the local life science community.

The event will be hosted at Momentum Labs in Alachua from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Gainesville city Commissioners vote to repeal all parts of the single-family-zoning ban in split 4 to 3 vote
Gainesville City Commission votes to repeal all parts of the single-family-zoning ban
Suwannee County man arrested after several burglary investigations
Suwannee County man arrested after several burglary investigations