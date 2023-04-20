Momentum Labs holds 18th annual BioFlorida Celebration of Biotechnology

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents can meet local life science companies and learn about the growth of the industry, recent scientific advancements, and career opportunities.

More than 500 life science industry professionals will gather for the 18th annual BioFlorida Celebration of Biotechnology.

The state’s largest life sciences exhibit show feature over 110 life science exhibits, music, and moderated bus tours of the local life science community.

The event will be hosted at Momentum Labs in Alachua from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

