Ocala City Council approves downtown golf cart expansion map

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala will soon be able to drive their golf carts on more city streets.

“I think it’s gonna add a lot to this little community, it’s needed,” said Debi Hayes.

Hayes supports the city expanding the golf cart map proposed by city officials last month. The map includes the Downtown Square district. It was approved by council members 3-2.

Members in favor of the expansion said more people will shop and dine in the area, which will help nearby businesses. However, those opposed worry current problems will get worse, such as parking.

Many who support the expansion agree.

“Parking is going to be a little bit of a problem, but if they learn how to stagger their parking there could be two golf carts per parking,” said Hayes.

The parking garage downtown and metered parking across the district are available for car drivers. City officials said golf cart owners will have several options on where to leave their cart.

“We do have two lots allocated to golf cart parking which are the existing lots in the current map,” said Community Outreach Manager Rachel Fautsch. “They’re the same lots for the new one which is right here at City Hall and the adjacent Customer Service Office parking lot.”

The expansion was originally shut down by the city council last November, but officials came back with a revised map which includes less of the city.

Although the new map was approved, golf cart owners cannot drive around the square just yet.

“We have to fabricate and install new signs that indicate the boundaries of the golf cart area,” said Fautsch. “In addition, we have to do education and outreach to our current registered golf cart users and potential new golf cart users within the area.”

The resolution officially goes into effect on August 1st.

