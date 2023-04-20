Peaceful Paths domestic violence center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new entrance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Peaceful Paths held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the unveiling of a new entryway.

At 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, staff from the domestic violence center, which provides services to survivors in Alachua, Bradford, and Union counties, met in front of the outreach to reveal the new, unified entrance.

Previously, the entryway had two entrances that were facing each other, not allowing the reception desk to have a clear line of sight to the parking lot.

“Our children were walking across the courtyard in the evening. It meant that we had two entrances that we had to monitor, and our reception didn’t have line of sight to the parking lot so during Covid, it really all kind of came to light as people were coming up in masks and we weren’t able to see what was actually going on outside the building.”

Construction for the project was paid for in part by an ARPA grant from the City of Gainesville as well as donations including a large amount of money from Subaru of Gainesville.

